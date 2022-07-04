2022 Mid-Year Budget Review On July 13

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government and Supplementary Estimate for the 2022 financial year to Parliament on July 13, 2022.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who disclosed this on Friday, said the presentation is pursuant to the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

He was presenting an explanatory memorandum on the Business Statement for the 7th week ending Friday, July 8, 2022.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added that the minister responsible for National Identification Authority shall also attend upon the House to brief MPs on the challenges the Authority is facing regarding the printing and issuance of the ECOWAS Identity Card, also known as the “Ghana Card” to the citizenry.

“The scheduled date for the briefing is Wednesday, July 6, 2022,” the Majority Leader, who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, noted.

He continued that the leadership of the House was again firming up discussions with the Minister for National Security to brief Parliament at a close sitting on matters pertaining to the security of the state.

According to him, particular attention will be paid to the recent spate of terrorist attacks within the West African sub-region, adding that “the date for the briefing, barring any unforeseen developments, shall be Thursday, July 7, 2022.”

Questions

He said the Business Committee had not scheduled any minister to respond to questions asked by MPs on Friday, July 8, 2022, and explained that “this is in view of the fact that a cabinet retreat is scheduled for the said date which will require the presence and participation of all Cabinet Ministers.”

“As Hon. Members would recall, the Hon. Minister for Roads and Highways has not been able to attend the House to respond to questions on two consecutive Fridays due to circumstances beyond his control.

“This has duly created a backlog of two sets of scheduled questions asked of him. The minister has given indication of his willingness to respond to the questions during the course of the ensuing week,” he told MPs on the floor.

Adjournment

The Majority Leader said the House was expected to adjourn sine die on July 28, 2022, but added that this proposal was subject to confirmation by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, upon his return to the country on July 6, 2022.

He explained that this early adjournment of the House is to enable the Speaker and some members of the leadership to participate in a statutory international meeting during the last week of July.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House