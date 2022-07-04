NPP Supports Flood Victims In Nzema East

Naana Effate Beyerman (left) making the presentation

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has supported victims of recent floods which ravaged several households in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

Residents in communities such as Bamiankor, Annibil, Kukuaville, and Ajomoro Eshiem claimed that since their areas got flooded some few weeks ago, no one and not even the municipal assembly had come to their aid.

They also accused the Municipal Chief Executive of allegedly neglecting the flood victims.

The residents, therefore, heaved a sigh of relief when members of the NPP donated assorted food items and an undisclosed amount of money to the distressed victims for their upkeep.

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency chairman of the NPP, Nana Efate Beyerman who was accompanied by some other executives explained that they visited the communities to empathize with the victims.

He said the party was aware that the entire Kukuaville road was taken over by flood to the extent that the people could not even go to their various farms or market to buy foodstuffs.

“So the NPP constituency executives contributed to getting the people some food items”, he added.

He encouraged the victims to remain calm while the party mobilizes more resources to help alleviate their plight.

The coordinator for Bamiankor, Annibil electoral area, Obed Tiboah thanked the party executives for the support.

He attributed the perennial flooding in the communities partly to the poor road networks and lack of drainage systems.

He revealed that currently most of the people have to use makeshift canoes to cross from one community to another because the flood has taken over the already deplorable roads.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Nzema East