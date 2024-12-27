I Conceded Defeat Early To Seek Ghana’s Peace – Bawumia

In a historic move, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat in the 2024 presidential election and has explained that he prioritizes Ghana’s peace and stability over political ambitions, reasons why he conceded defeat earlier than expected.

This decision came despite the Electoral Commission (EC) not having officially declared the winner.

Addressing some members of the clergy at his residence during a visit, he stated, “Ghana needs peace, and so even though the Electoral Commission had not yet pronounced a winner, I decided to concede.”

The vice president revealed that some members of his team had advised him to wait for the EC’s official declaration, but he chose to act swiftly to prevent potential violence and tension.

“If you wait, you’ll build up more tension, and violence could come because people would think we are trying to rig the election,” he explained.

Dr Bawumia acknowledged that his decision to concede before the EC’s declaration was unprecedented, saying, “Nobody has ever conceded an election without the EC coming out to pronounce, and I said there’s a first time for everyone.”

He emphasized that his concession was motivated by the desire to maintain peace and stability in Ghana.

“For the interest of the peace and stability of our country, I will come out. I will be the first person to concede, even before the EC comes out.”

In his address to the nation, Dr Bawumia expressed his belief that peace and security are essential for Ghana’s democracy and economic environment.

“Any violence discourages investors from coming to this country, and it only encourages terrorists around our sub-region to come here because there is instability,” he warned.

Dr Bawumia’s concession has been praised as a mark of true statesmanship, and his commitment to peaceful transition has been commended by many, including former President John Mahama, who received a congratulatory call from the vice president.

-BY Daniel Bampoe