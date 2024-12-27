Public Urged To Protect, Preserve Gov’t Properties During Transition

Dr. Gad Asorwoe Akwensivie

A private legal practitioner and land governance advisor, Dr. Gad Asorwoe Akwensivie has urged Ghanaians to help protect and preserve state properties and official documents during the transition to facilitate smooth transfer of power.

Speaking to journalists on December 25, 2024 at the University of Ghana, Legon, he expressed a general concern about the spate of destruction of government properties following the declaration of the 2024 Presidential election results.

Dr. Akwensi recounted some illegalities during the transition phase, citing recent unlawful removal and destruction of property at government installations, including the recent arrest of 4 persons who removed materials from the Agenda 111 Hospital site at Awutu Bereku in Central Region.

He also cited vandalism of vehicles at Parliament House, destruction of the EC office and DCE’s residence at Damongo in the North East Region, the removal of property from the School Feeding Project warehouse in Tamale – Northern Region, and the recent fire outbreak at Saglemi on December 24, 2024 that destroyed valuable property in the storage area of the Saglemi Housing Project site as notable incidents.

Dr. Akwensivie called on the police, private security service providers, the general public, particularly public officers to remain extra vigilant during the transition phase and thereafter to help protect and preserve state property.

He advised people at government installations to learn about the different kinds of fire extinguishers, procure and keep them within easy reach to attack fires whenever they start.

He also recommended the fitting of smoke detectors in government buildings to help with the early detection of fires, adding that “It behooves on us as citizens to protect state property.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak