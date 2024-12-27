Tight Security At Supreme Court; As NDC Challenges EC’s Recollation Of Parliamentary Results

A heavy police security has been deployed at the Supreme Court in Accra ahead of a crucial hearing today, Friday, December 27, 2024 of an election dispute case.

The court is set to hear a judicial review application filed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), challenging a High Court ruling that directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to collate parliamentary election results in nine contested constituencies.

The controversy began on December 20, when the High Court ruled in favour of a mandamus application filed by New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidates, ordering the EC to collate results in the disputed constituencies.

The NDC has vehemently opposed the ruling, describing it as unlawful and accusing the High Court of overstepping its jurisdiction and compromising electoral integrity.

While the EC has completed the recollation process in seven of the nine constituencies, results for Dome/Kwabenya and Ablekuma North remain pending.

The NDC’s application to the Supreme Court seeks to nullify the High Court’s order and halt the recollation process.

The Supreme Court’s decision is expected to have far-reaching implications for the management of electoral disputes in the country.

The court’s ruling will either uphold the High Court’s order or overturn it, potentially altering the outcome of the parliamentary elections.

However, ahead of the application hearing, dozens of police personnel have been deployed to the Supreme Court complex to provide security and prevent any potential confrontations.

