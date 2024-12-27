Kofi Kinaata Unfollowed Me- Medikal Reveals

Kofi Kinaata and Medikal

Rapper Medikal has disclosed that highlife star Kofi Kinaata unfollowed him on social media after he failed to perform at Kinaata’s Made in Takoradi concert.

Medikal made the revelation during his Beyond Kontrol concert, at Ghud Park where he publicly apologized to Kofi Kinaata for the misunderstanding.

While pausing his performance to address the issue, Medikal admitted that he was supposed to perform at Kinaata’s concert but missed it due to unforeseen circumstances.

“I should have gone to play a show for my brother Kofi Kinaata, but I couldn’t go because something happened, and I forgot. It got to my brother’s feelings, and I noticed he has unfollowed me,” Medikal confessed.

In an apology, Medikal emphasized his respect and admiration for Kofi Kinaata, assuring fans that his absence was unintentional. “Kofi is somebody I love, and I want my people in Takoradi to know I love you. I love Kofi Kinaata. It was not intentional that I didn’t show up at your show. I’m sorry if Kofi is listening to me,” he said.

Medikal further promised to make amends at next year’s Made in Takoradi concert, vowing to deliver an even greater performance. He ended his speech with a plea to Kinaata: “Follow me back, I’m your brothe r. I won’t unfollow.”

The apology drew cheers from the crowd, showcasing Medikal’s humility and the strong camaraderie within Ghana’s music industry.

Fans are hopeful that the two artists will reconcile and deliver exceptional performances together in the future.

By Francis Addo