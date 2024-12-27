Mahama’s Christmas Message Of Hope, Unity

In a heartfelt Christmas message, President-Elect John Dramani Mahama has expressed his gratitude to the people of Ghana for electing him as their next leader. Mahama, who previously served as President from 2012 to 2017, reaffirmed his commitment to building a prosperous and democratic Ghana, anchored in the principles of freedom, justice, accountability, and equal opportunities for all.

As Ghanaians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, Mahama emphasizes the importance of hope and renewed inspiration during this festive season.

He acknowledged the trust placed in him by the Ghanaian people and pledged to work tirelessly to ensure that the country prospers under his leadership.

John Mahama’s message comes at a time when Ghana is seeking to strengthen its democratic institutions and promote economic growth.

As President-Elect, he faces the daunting task of uniting the country and addressing the pressing challenges facing Ghanaians.

In his message, John Mahama reiterated his vision for a Ghana that works for all, where every citizen has access to equal opportunities and can contribute to the country’s growth and development.

He also emphasized the importance of accountability, justice, and freedom, principles that have guided his political career.

-BY Daniel Bampoe