I Couldn’t Walk For 5 Years– Lil Win

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah otherwise called Lil Win has revealed that he could not walk for 5years due to a health condition after digging a well in his village.

Speaking on UTV on Saturday, he said the ailment, was never diagnosed but it affected his legs, rendering him unable to walk.

“I went to dig a well and that was it. Each day, I was given about 15 to 20 injections at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi,” he narrated.

Lil Win said the incident occurred before his acting career took off and expressed deep gratitude for the support and financial sacrifices made by his mother to ensure his recovery.

“My mum did not give up on me. My gift to her inspired many of my friends and the youth to do similar things for their parents,” he added.

The actor said his mother’s unwavering support during his challenging time has made him determined to make any necessary sacrifices, including giving her his house, to ensure her happiness and prevent her from suffering.

“I think it’s an individual preference to gift someone something and publicize it. When I bought my first house, I gifted it to my mother.

She took very good care of me and has suffered because of my illness,” Lil Win indicated.