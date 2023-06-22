Agya Koo Campaigns For NPP In Assin North

Agya Koo

Kumawood actor, Agya Koo is in Assin North where he is canvassing for votes for New Patriotic Party (NPP’s), Charles Opoku to win the upcoming by-election in the constituency.

The actor took a tour in some markets in the constituency campaigning for the NPP candidate.

A video circulating on social media showed a lot of market women following him in a bid to interact with him.

In a statement, he cautioned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that irrespective of the propaganda they have rolled out in the Assin North Constituency, the seat will never revert to them.

He has mounted a spirited defense for President Akufo-Addo over attempts by his political opponents to use the controversial lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning (LGBTQ+) for political capital.

He accused leading members of the NDC of engaging in propaganda against President Akufo-Addo and the NPP over claims they are seeking for more numbers in parliament to throw out the legalization of the LGBTQ+ bill, describing the claims as baseless.

“Ghanaians are aware that President Akufo-Addo and NPP will never accept LGBTQ so NDC members are just spreading propaganda to win sympathy votes in Assin North but they will never succeed,” Agya Koo told Ambassador TV.

“I don’t understand why members of NDC think the people of Assin North will vote for propaganda over development. They have witnessed the good work of Nana Addo and NPP in the constituency.

“If NPP wins the Assin North seat, the constituency will witness more developmental projects because the Parliamentary candidate for NPP in Assin North will team up with the government to ensure more developmental projects in the constituency,” he added.