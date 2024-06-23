I Denied Davido Access To My Body, Not Our Daughter– Sophia Momodu

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of Nigerian music sensation Davido, has responded to the lawsuit he initiated against her at a Lagos High Court concerning the custody of their daughter, Imade.

In a statement released by her legal representatives, Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors and Bimpe Ajegbomogun & Co., Ms Momodu refuted the allegations made by Davido.

The suit, filed by Davido’s lawyers Olaniyi Arije and Okey Barrah on April 17, 2024, seeks joint custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Imade.

Ms Momodu, a niece of the renowned journalist Dele Momodu, responded through her lawyers, denying claims of cruelty and unreasonable demands.

Among the allegations, Davido claimed that Ms Momodu rejected a N200 million apartment he purchased in Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, intended for the better care of their daughter.

He also alleged that she demanded he pays the nanny she hired $800 monthly, amounting to $19,600 per year, as a lump sum.

Reacting to these claims, Ms. Momodu clarified that she only denied Davido access to her body, not their daughter. Her statement, published in Pulse, read: “David Adeleke and Sophia Momodu were in a relationship from 2014-2017 and 2020-2022. During this time, David provided financial support for their daughter, covering school fees, rent, and other living expenses, including the cars mentioned in the article.”

Sophia Momodu ended her relationship with Davido in July 2022. Since then, according to her, Davido has threatened to make her life miserable if she does not agree to be intimate with him.

She emphasized that while she has never denied Davido access to their daughter, she has refused to be intimate with him, which has led to his accusations.

Ms. Momodu accused Davido of abandoning Imade for over two years. “David has not seen our daughter since July 2022 by his own choice. Sophia has never denied him the opportunity to see his daughter.

He has not reached out on special occasions, such as her birthday or Christmas, for the past two years, which has left his daughter distressed and questioning why her father has cut contact with her.

Despite this, David posts images of her on social media to falsely portray himself as a supportive and active father.”

Additionally, she claimed to have borne the financial burden for their daughter’s needs alone. “Since July 2022, David has not fulfilled his financial responsibilities towards their daughter, leaving her school fees unpaid. Their daughter’s school has contacted him multiple times regarding the 2021/2022 school term fees and January 2023, with no response. Legal counsel was sought in February 2023, resulting in David’s father, Mr Adedeji Adeleke, eventually paying the outstanding fees.

Despite this neglect, Sophia firmly maintains that the most crucial support David can provide their daughter is his presence and emotional support.”

Ms. Momodu also revealed that she initiated legal efforts to establish a formal co-parenting arrangement with Davido two years ago, but claims that Davido and his legal team have consistently refused to cooperate towards a mutually agreeable resolution. Instead, she alleged, they sought to discredit and isolate her and their daughter using Davido’s social influence and network.