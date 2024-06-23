Nigerian Grabbed For Killing, Burying Son

The Nsawam Police Command is holding a 40-year-old Nigerian man identified as Justice, known locally as “Oga,” for allegedly killing his son, Wisdom and secretly burying him.

The suspect, a hardware seller lives with his wife, also a Nigerian and three children including the deceased at Kyekyewere, a community near Asuboi along the Accra to Kumasi Highway in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

According to the report, the suspect now in Police custody, had a history of aggression towards his family, as he frequently beats his wife and children, and his violent behaviour went unchecked as the community feared his wrath.

A resident who confirmed the incident to DGN explained that last Thursday, the suspect Justice was seen carrying his severely beaten child into a taxi.

He then took the child to the Nsawam Government Hospital, after he fell unconscious where the medical staff confirmed that he died on arrival.

The motive behind the severe beating that led to the child’s death remains unclear, though it is noted that Wisdom did not attend school and was often confined to the house.

The boy reportedly defied his father’s orders to stay indoors, which may have led to the fatal beating.

However, the Assembly Member for the area, George Oboubi, decided to follow up on the child’s condition.

When questioned, Oga claimed the boy had died of malaria and was in the mortuary.

He later changed his story, admitting that he had buried the child in a public cemetery.

Oga’s inconsistent accounts raised suspicion, prompting Oboubi to involve the police.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Oga had buried his 10-year-old son, Wisdom, without a coffin, allegedly paying and convincing the Nsawam cemetery workers to do so.

The Assembly Member then informed the Police who went to arrest him and later stormed the cemetery to exhume Wisdom’s body.

Meanwhile, the suspect as gathered will be paraded before a Court in Nsawam on Monday to face the law.

His wife had since fled from the town with her two children to an unknown location.

-BY Daniel Bampoe