Police Probe Destruction In Pusiga

Following the destruction of a structure in Pusiga, a community in the Upper East Region by some stubborn youth due to a misunderstanding between some youth and community leaders, the Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into the incident.

The Police in a statement said its outfit is investigating the destruction of a structure in Pusiga in the Upper East Region by some youth in the community on Saturday 22nd June 2024.

According to the Police, the investigation including engagement with some authorities in the community so far suggests the destruction of the structure was not due to political rivalry as claimed in the viral video but rather, it was a result of a misunderstanding between the youth and some elders of the community.

However, the Police caution the public against disinformation which tends to cause fear and panic.

“The Police are working with all stakeholders in the community to get the matter resolved while efforts are ongoing to get the perpetrators behind the destruction and the disinformation arrested to face justice” the statement added.

