SML Bounces Back, Ordered To Monitor Downstream Petroleum Sector

Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) has received a directive from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to recommence its monitoring activities in the downstream petroleum sector effective June 14, 2024.

This mandate follows a comprehensive audit conducted by KPMG into a contentious deal instigated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, which raised critical concerns over the compliance of SML contracts with statutory provisions, including violations of the Public Financial Management Act.

The audit report underscored that the multi-year contracts ought to undergo scrutiny and approval by Parliament as mandated by legislation.

The official announcement, issued in a GRA statement dated June 12, 2024, was disseminated to Bulk Oil Distributors (BODs) and is in keeping with directives issued by President Akufo-Addo subsequent to the release of the exhaustive KPMG report.

The GRA’s statement emphasizes the imperative for SML to ensure the full functionality of all systems and adherence to relevant standards and regulations in order to deliver accurate, dependable, and timely monitoring services essential for reinforcing revenue assurance measures.

The cooperation of Bulk Oil Distributors is crucial to facilitating the seamless resumption of these monitoring operations.

Quoting excerpts from the statement “We inform you that Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) is directed to resume its monitoring operations in the Downstream Petroleum sector effective June 14, 2024, as per the Presidential Directives on the KPMG report. SML must ensure all systems are fully operational and comply with relevant standards and regulations to provide accurate, reliable, and timely monitoring services to support our revenue assurance. The Bulk Oil Distributors must cooperate to ensure a successful resumption of the monitoring exercise.”

By Vincent Kubi