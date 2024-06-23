Fredyma Defends King Paluta’s Participation In Bawumia’s Campaign

Veteran music producer Fred Kyei Mensah, also known as Fredyma, has expressed his support for musician King Paluta’s involvement in Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign activities, asserting there is nothing wrong with the collaboration.

Speaking on Angel FM, Fredyma highlighted that the election season is a prime opportunity for the “Aseda” hitmaker to leverage his musical talents and gain exposure.

He dismissed concerns that King Paluta’s political engagement could harm his career, pointing to the success of other musicians who have been politically active.

“King Paluta’s song resonated with Bawumia’s campaign, leading to an invitation to join them. Why be upset if they are seen performing together? This is his opportunity to make money. Some fear that political involvement will harm their careers,” Fredyma stated.

He further noted that history has shown that politically engaged artists often experience increased popularity and career success. “Nacee, Rex Omar, Mercy Asiedu, and others were not criticized for their political affiliations,” Fredyma added.

Fredyma’s defence follows a viral video in which King Paluta was seen performing his hit song ‘Aseda’ with Vice President Bawumia during a tour in the Ashanti Region.

This performance sparked mixed reactions, with some fans criticizing King Paluta for his political involvement.

King Paluta defended his decision, arguing that accepting the Vice President’s invitation was a strategic move.

He labelled his critics as ‘empty-headed,’ a comment that has sparked significant reaction from social media users.