NPP Demands Investigation Into Assault On CSU Student By NDC Thugs

In a growing escalation of political tensions, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vehemently condemned the reported assault on a student of Christian Service University College purportedly carried out by individuals associated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The incident unfolded during a speech delivered by former President John Dramani Mahama when a student, identified as Nana Boakye, vocally expressed dissent by proclaiming “Mahama will lose,” in response to remarks targeting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s flagbearer.

Richard Ahiagbah, Communication Director of the NPP, expressed strong rebuke over the incident and personally visited Nana Boakye on Saturday, June 22, to demonstrate solidarity and offer support in the aftermath of the alleged assault.

Ahiagbah underscored the gravity of the situation, denouncing the assault as “senseless and lawless” and emphasizing that every Ghanaian has the inherent right to express their opinions without fear of physical retribution.

“It is utterly unacceptable for someone to be physically attacked simply for exercising their freedom of speech. Nana Boakye committed no offense by disagreeing with former President Mahama. The attempt by the Ashanti NDC to downplay the severity of this incident is distressing,” asserted Ahiagbah.

Demanding urgent intervention from law enforcement agencies, Ahiagbah criticized the perceived inaction of the police in apprehending the perpetrators responsible for the violent altercation against Nana Boakye.

“It is deeply concerning that no arrests have been made in connection to this brutal attack on Nana Boakye. We demand justice on his behalf and call for a comprehensive investigation into this matter,” proclaimed the NPP National Communications Director.

Proposing legislative safeguards to protect freedom of expression, Ahiagbah urged the government and relevant authorities to uphold the sanctity of free speech and hold those accountable for acts of aggression and intimidation.

By Vincent Kubi