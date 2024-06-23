Police Officer Crushed To Death in Tragic Accident At Kantanka Junction

In a harrowing incident that shook pedestrians on the Winneba to Kasoa Highway, a police officer tragically lost his life during night duty at a police checkpoint situated at Kantanka Junction in the Central Region.

The incident transpired on Friday, June 21, 2024, around 11 PM, sending shockwaves through the local community.

According to reports collated by GHOne News, the fatal accident involved three vehicles – a Kia Truck bearing registration number GR-6419-N, a trailer identified by registration plate GE-5468-22, and a fuel tanker tagged GY-2186-13.

The calamity unfolded as the over-speeding Kia Truck, en route to Mankessim Road, collided with the police checkpoint barricade, subsequently ramming into both the stationary trailer and fuel tanker parked along the thoroughfare, ultimately leading to the tragic demise of the dedicated police officer who was working diligently at the checkpoint.

It was posited that the driver of the Kia Truck had succumbed to sleep while behind the wheel, precipitating the chain of events that culminated in the fatal accident.

Three individuals aboard the vehicles involved in the collision sustained injuries during the impact and were promptly rushed for medical attention at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment for their wounds.

Meanwhile, the lifeless body of the deceased police officer has been conveyed to the same hospital mortuary for autopsy procedures and preservation pending further investigations into the disastrous occurrence.

Authorities have initiated an official inquiry into the incident, with the case formally reported to the police for comprehensive investigation to ascertain the sequence of events and determine any requisite actions or legal proceedings arising from this grievous loss and consequential injuries.

By Vincent Kubi