‘I Did Not Fall On Stage’

Kofi Mole

The hip hop artiste, Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah, aka Kofi Mole, has debunked claims that he fell on stage while performing on the first day of the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

According to him, the move was part of the stagecraft he adopted and was meant to happen during his performance.

“I did not fall. It was part of the performance. It happened when I was performing Atwei. It is stagecraft,” he said.

In an interview with Mercury Quaye on Cruise Control, Hitz FM, Kofi said the assertions by a section of social media commentators were wrong.

Kofi Mole, who won the Hip Hop Song of the Year at the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, also revealed that he missed the time he was supposed to perform.

“I missed my performance time. They had to reschedule my performance. It did not allow me to perform the number of songs I was supposed to. I was supposed to perform like two or more songs. I was myself and did what Kofi Mole had to do,” he said.

Kofi Mole, who earned three nominations this year, including Best New Artiste of the Year, displayed his athletic skills when he fell on stage during his stage performance.

He appeared on the stage while sitting in a shopping trolley, and was performing Atwei (which features Joey B) when the incident happened.

He was almost through with that song but when he tried to jump out of the shopping trolley, he fell.

However, he played smart by making a quick recovery to swerve cameras and continued his performance like nothing happened.

Kofi Mole, who was awarded the Next Rated Act at the 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards, released his first single, Mensah, in 2018 which featured the 2018 BET Awards nominee, Kwesi Arthur and produced by Kayso.

In 2018, he featured on the most talked about hip hop song, Biibi Ba, by Sarkodie.

The song was nominated for the Best Hip hop Song and Best Edited Video at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

He is credited with two albums, Spread the News and Aposor Love.