Woman, 28, Arrested For Dumping Baby

Twenty-eight years old Esinam Avorgah has been arrested by the Odorkor Police for abandoning a day old boy in a public toilet.

The Odorkor Divisional Police Commander, ACP Baffour Apenten, who confirmed the story to DAILY GUIDE, said on Friday, September 4, 2020, the police received information from a male adult that a seven month fetus has been dumped inside a public toilet at Atico.

He said a police team, led by Detective Inspector George Koranteng, visited the scene and discovered a baby boy of about seven month lying on the floor close to one of the pits with the umbilical cord still intact.

“When the body was examined, the police detected that it had died, and so photographs were taken after which it was taken to the police hospital morgue for preservation,” he said.

ACP Apenten continued that police investigations later led to the arrest of Esinam Avorgah, the woman who allegedly perpetrated the act.

“Our preliminary investigations revealed that the woman took hard liquor in addition to some pills to forcefully abort the child, after which she dumped the fetus in the toilet facility,” he said.

Upon interrogations, he said that the suspect, who already had five other children and lived with her mother and children in a wooden structure at Atico, said she got pregnant through an illicit affair and therefore did not wish to keep the baby.

“I often met the man who impregnated me in a hotel and when I called and told him I was pregnant, he told me he did not want the pregnancy; and adding this baby to my children will be a big problem for me, which was why I aborted the pregnancy,” Ms. Avorgah reportedly told the police.

ACP Apenten said though the police had granted Ms. Avorgah bail to seek medical attention, she would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

By Linda Tenyah