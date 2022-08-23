I Don’t Have Favourite Candidate In NPP Presidential Race – Akufo-Addo …Says He Is Neutral

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has clarified that he has no favourite candidate in the lead up to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential election to elect candidate for 2024 polls.

According to him, whoever emerges as the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 elections has his full backing.

The President assured that he will do all he could to ensure victory for the NPP and the flagbearer who will be elected to lead the party.

He prayed for a unifier to lead NPP to confront the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and beat them in the 2024 elections, indicating that he will be neutral in the whole process.

Speaking on Nandom Fm, in the Upper West Region as part of his tour of the Region he said that “The only time that preference will be shown is when I go to vote, but until then I have no preference. My attitude, is a simple one; just create the condition for a fair process, one that will enable us after the completion [of the internal elections] to unite the party.

“… Somebody who will come and have the capacity to unite our party and put it in a position to confront the traditional opponent, the National Democratic Congress, and beat the National Democratic Congress,” he added.

Several bigwigs of the NPP including Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, former Railway Development Minister, Joe Ghartery, Agriculture Minister Dr Afriyie Akoto, are lacing their boots for the party’s flagbearership race.

By Vincent Kubi