Gunshots At NDC Office In Tamale

Some youth have attacked the regional office of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in Tamale in the Northern region.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the angry youth destroyed some party properties and fired gunshots to register their displeasure over the appointment of one Ali Adolf as the acting Northern Regional Chairman of the NDC after the demise of the late Ibrahim Mobila.

DGN Online gathered that the youth who were in red bands allegedly made away with a laptop and some undisclosed amount of money belonging to the party.

The angry youth are of the view that the party is imposing Mr. Ali Adolf onto them instead of appointing the First Regional Vice Chairman, Alhaji Rufai Vellim as the acting regional chairman.

On August 17,2022, the Regional Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Party(NDC) appointed Mr. Ali Adolf as the acting Northern Regional Chairman of the party.

The party at the regional level however is yet to comment on the incident.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale