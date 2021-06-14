I feel better now – says Christian Eriksen

Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen says he is now feeling better.

Eriksen suffered a heart attack on Saturday, June 12, 2021 during a UEFA Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland.

But he has vowed not to give up on his football career.

During the Denmark vs Finland Group B game of the UEFA Euro 2020, Eriksen collapsed approaching the end of the first half in Copenhagen.

“‘Thank you, I won’t give up,” Eriksen indicated in a statement issued through his agent to the Italian media outlet, Gazzetta dello Sport.

In the statement published by Gazzetta dello Sport, Eriksen said “I feel better now — but I want to understand what’s happened.”

“I want to say thank you all for what you did for me,” he added.

The doctor for Denmark national men’s football team, Morten Boesen, had disclosed that Christian Eriksen was close to death after collapsing on the field during Denmark’s UEFA Euro 2020 clash against Finland.

Boesen added that Eriksen indeed suffered a heart attack as has been rumored.

The Denmark vs Finland Group B game was forced to be suspended after he collapsed.

Eriksen, aged 29, was put under cardiopulmonary resuscitation at the match on Saturday in Copenhagen.

By Melvin Tarlue