“I Feel Your Pain, I’m Truly Sorry”-Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says he shares in the hardships Ghanaians are currently going through and apologise for that.

He has therefore assured Ghanaians that the government is determined to find solutions to the challenges facing them.

“I see and feel the terrible impact of rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians, I feel the stress of running a business, but it is the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people that inspire me and my colleagues in government every morning”.

He added “That is what gives me the strength to press on and to find solutions and relief for Ghanaians to the myriad of problems that our country and the rest of the world are facing, especially since March 2020. Co-chairs, let me use this opportunity to say to the Ghanaian people what I believe, with courage, every finance minister around the world, may wish to say to their people now: ‘I am truly sorry,” Mr. Ofori-Atta said this when he appeared before the 8-member ad hoc committee that is investigating the allegations made against him by the Minority, on Friday November 18, 2022.

He stressed “Today, I acknowledge our economy is facing difficulties and the people of Ghana are enduring hardships.

“As the person President Akufo-Addo has put in charge of the economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally and in my soul. I see and feel the terrible impact of rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians.

“I feel the stress of running a business. But, it is the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people that inspire me and my colleagues in government every morning, to press on.

“That is what gives me the strength to press on to find solutions and relief for Ghanaians to the myriad of problems that our country and the rest of the world are facing, especially, since March 2020.”

By Vincent Kubi