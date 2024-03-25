I Goofed Over My Comments Against Mahama- Kwesi Ahwoi Reacts

Former Minister for the Interior under the Mahama administration and a founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwesi Ahwoi has reacted to news going viral about some comments he made during the renomination party for Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman as running mate.

According to him, the comments suggest that Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang should condition herself for the role of president as ‘anything can happen’ was not his intention, and never will he intend that Mr John Dramami Mahama does not serve his full term when he wins election 2024.

In a viral video trending, the NDC guru, Kwesi Ahwoi in a toast, recounted the incidents that led to John Mahama becoming Ghana’s President in 2012, urging Professor Opoku-Agyemang to ready herself to step in, if such a situation arises again.

He empathically stated that “John Mahama was not ready to be president at the time but nature schemed things in such a way that President Mills had to give way to John Mahama. Anything can happen, so Naana, be ever prepared as your motto says, anything can happen and you can become the President of the Republic of Ghana”.

However, Mr Ahwois has reacted to the impression created by his comments after a bashing from the public in a statement released on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

According to him, he sincerely regrets the impression that his comments have created.

Read his full statement below;

Kwesi Ahwoi writes:

I have taken notice of the unfortunate controversy that has arisen as a result of a comment I made at a reception organized last Thursday by the Churchstreet group of NDC faithful for Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Running Mate to our esteemed flagbearer, H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

I sincerely regret the wrong impression that my comment has created. Indeed, it was not my intention, and never will I intend to pray that H.E. John Mahama does not serve his full four-year term when he wins the 2024 general elections.

I concede that I misspoke on the occasion. I accept the criticisms in good faith, even though some of the criticisms arise out of a deliberate misrepresentation of my statement.

Indeed, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in response to my toast, pointed out the erroneous impression created by my statement and was categorical in asserting that she was certain that H.E. John Mahama will win the 2024 general elections and serve his full four-year term.

Unfortunately, my statement appears to have taken the shine off what was otherwise a cheerful and light-hearted occasion.

I hereby render an unreserved and unqualified apology to H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the leadership and rank and file of the great NDC.

Comrades and friends, let us put this unfortunate incident behind us and unite behind our flag-bearer, the visionary Nation Builder, to rescue our beloved country in the December 2024 elections.

SIGNED.

Kwesi Ahwoi

BY Daniel Bampoe