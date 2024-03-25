I’m Married Now– Kwesi Arthur

Rapper Kwesi Arthur has disclosed that he is off the single market.

Speaking on Hitz FM’s with Andy Dosty, the ‘Grind Day’ rapper said he is now a married man and wishes to keep that aspect of his life private.

“I’m a husband now. Yeah… For some couple of months now. I would like to keep that private.

People don’t like good things and that is for me to enjoy, so I love keeping it that private,” he indicated.

Despite residing in the United States of America (USA) for a period, Kwesi Arthur clarified that he had not abandoned his music career.

He mentioned that he is no longer under contract with his previous record label, Ground Up, and has since established his own record label named ‘SiSi.’

“SiSi means ‘Yes, Yes’ and it also stands as Sisi for my grandmother. I just want to honour her memory. I’m looking to sign other artists in the future. For now, I am projecting mine but I am still supporting others,” Kwesi Arthur elaborated on his new venture.

The revelation of Kwesi Arthur’s marriage and the launch of his own record label ‘SiSi’ has sparked intrigue among fans, who eagerly anticipate his future endeavours in both his personal and professional life.