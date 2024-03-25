No Need For Dumsor Timetable– Napo

The Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has asserted that Ghana is not currently experiencing “dumsor” (erratic power supply), refuting the necessity for a load-shedding timetable amid ongoing power challenges in the nation.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh emphasized that the current power situation is markedly superior to the conditions witnessed under the tenure of former President John Mahama in 2015, claiming that the current administration’s management of the energy sector surpasses that of its predecessor significantly.

Highlighting the comparison between the NPP and NDC administrations over their respective four-year terms, the Energy Minister unequivocally stated, “If you are comparing four years, four years, NPP administration is 300 times better than John Mahama.”

Acknowledging the existence of an intermittent power supply issue, Dr. Opoku Prempeh clarified, “Nobody has said we haven’t [experienced dumsor]; I am just saying it is far much better than John Mahama ever did.”

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) had advocated for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to develop and disseminate a load-shedding timetable to aid businesses in effective operational planning.

However, Dr. Opoku Prempeh expressed dissent towards this proposition, urging proponents of the timetable to take the initiative themselves.

In response to calls for a structured schedule to manage power outages, the Energy Minister remarked, “Ask those who want it [load-shedding timetable] to bring it. I haven’t seen any timetable today. The ECG said that there is no timetable coming up.”

By Vincent Kubi