NPP Power Sector Better Than Mahama -Napo

Despite the recent wave of power outages affecting regions across Ghana, Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has staunchly defended the energy sector under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, asserting that it surpasses the previous regime led by John Mahama.

Criticism has surfaced in various parts of the country, particularly in Greater Accra, where citizens have faced disruptions due to the erratic supply of electricity, prompting frustration towards the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

As demands for a structured load-shedding timetable have mounted to aid in planning amidst the power crisis, ECG has rebuffed such calls, maintaining that there is no official “dumsor”, negating the necessity for a prescribed schedule.

Addressing concerns at the NPP campaign team inauguration in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Opoku Prempeh highlighted the strides made within the energy sector under the NPP government, emphasizing a significant enhancement compared to the previous NDC administration.

In an apparent comparison of the two administrations’ energy performances over their respective four-year terms, Dr. Opoku Prempeh asserted, “the NPP administration Energy Sector is 300 times better than that of Mahama.”

Assuring the public of ongoing efforts to rectify the current challenges, Dr. Opoku Prempeh acknowledged the complexities involved in elevating the energy sector, pledging continuous commitment from his ministry to improve the situation progressively.

Dismissing the need for a load-shedding timetable, Dr. Opoku Prempeh echoed ECG’s stance and condemned the proposition, questioning the intentions of those advocating for it, stating, “Let those who want the timetable bring it. I don’t know of any timetable because the ECG has said it is not necessary. Why would someone just wish evil for the country?”

By Vincent Kubi