Former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi Eyes Ejisu Seat

The potential vacuum in the Ejisu Constituency Parliamentary seat following the demise of the MP, John Ampontuah Kumah has sparked early interest from prospective contenders eyeing the upcoming by-election.

Among them, former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has emerged as a possible candidate for the vacant seat.

With Parliament yet to declare the seat vacant for a by-election, Nyantakyi has publicly declared his intent to contest once the electoral process is officially initiated. Speaking at the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Campaign team launch in Kumasi, Nyantakyi confirmed his eligibility to run while being mindful of the current mourning period within the constituency.

Recognizing the sensitivity of the timing following the loss of the late MP, Nyantakyi emphasized his deep connection to the Ejisu constituency and indicated his preparedness to participate in the electoral race pending the formal announcement of the by-election schedule.

Indicating his willingness to abide by the mourning period out of respect for the late MP, Nyantakyi reassured his commitment to the area he hails from and urged party members to place trust in the decision-making process of the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, especially in selecting a suitable running mate.

While stressing the inevitability of the Ejisu by-election, Nyantakyi urged for patience and respect for the mourning process, underscoring his belief in the democratic process and the importance of adhering to established protocols before finalizing any candidacy decisions for the upcoming by-election.

By Vincent Kubi