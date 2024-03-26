I Don’t Have Prostate Cancer- Mahama

The office of former President John Dramani Mahama has released a press statement denying the circulating reports alleging that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The rumors stemmed from comments allegedly made by Kwesi Ahwoi, suggesting that former President Mahama may be unable to complete his four-year term if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the 2024 General Elections.

In response to these allegations, the office of the former President has categorically stated that all accusations of ill-health are baseless and are likely an attempt by malicious individuals to deceive Ghanaians.

In the upcoming days, former President John Dramani Mahama will provide the necessary documentation to debunk the allegations of ill-health and set the record straight.

The office assures Ghanaians that former President Mahama is fit and capable of leading if given the mandate.

The general public is urged to disregard such fake news and misinformation and treat them with the contempt they deserve.

Find copy of a statement released by office of former President John Dramani Mahama attached:

By Vincent Kubi