President Akufo-Addo Sacks Hohoe MCE, Names Replacement

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken decisive action by dismissing Daniel Noble Awuley from his role as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly.

The termination of Awuley’s appointment was communicated in an official correspondence dated Monday, March 25, 2024, underscoring constitutional and legislative provisions for this decision.

The correspondence, bearing the seal of approval from O.B Amoah, Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, pointed to Article 243 (3) (b) of the Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936) as the legal framework justifying the dismissal.

In unambiguous terms, the letter mandated Awuley to relinquish his responsibilities to the Hon. Regional Minister, who will exercise interim oversight duty of the Municipal Assembly until the appointment of a new Municipal Chief Executive.

The directive stated, “Consequently, you are to hand over your duties to the Hon. Regional Minister who will exercise oversight responsibility of the Municipal Assembly until the confirmation of a new Municipal Chief Executive.”

Concurrently, President Akufo-Addo has designated Francis Fiakpui as the successor to fill the void left by Awuley’s exit from the post of Municipal Chief Executive at the Hohoe Municipal Assembly.

It is anticipated that Fiakpui will assume the leadership role and steer the affairs of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly pending the completion of formalities to confirm him as the Municipal Chief Executive.

