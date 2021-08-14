I Had Two Liposuction Surgeries– Tonto Dike

Tontoh Dikeh

Popular Nollywood actress,Tonto Dikeh has revealed she had undergone two liposuction surgeries.

Tonto disclosed this in a post on her Instagram page while advising women who don’t gym after undergoing liposuction.

The mother of one, added that she will be going for her third liposuction surgery soon.

Her post read: “I have laughed at the subject that if you do you should not use waist trainer.

“Listen up people, you need a trainer and gym to follow up Liposuction, I’m personally too lazy for that so I opt for non surgical body enhancement.

“I’ve had two Lipo surgeries and waiting for the third.

“Lipo is simply taking fat from one part of your body to the other, you eat everyday so fat will grow back sister.”

Dailypost-ng