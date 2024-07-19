‘I Have 50 More Years In Music’

Stonebwoy

Celebrated Afro-dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has disclosed that despite his numerous achievements in the music industry, he still has a long way to go.

Having performed on a number of local and international music platforms, Stonebwoy, who is currently the reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, indicated that he has fifty more years to continue working in the music business.

“I am yet to work with Appietus in my career, so I have fifty more years to go. Nothing happen. If I am here to work with Appietus, you can just imagine,” he said while acknowledging the contributions made by music producers such as Fredima, Mix Master Garzy and Appietus during TGMA Industry Mixer held last Saturday.

The ceremony, organised by Charterhouse Ghana, the annual Ghana Music Awards producers, brought together influential executives and stakeholders in Ghana’s creative economy.

Stonebwoy together with all other winners of the 25th TGMA were presented with their official TGMA plaques at the event.

Receiving his plague at the event, he said: “I humbly just want to say thank you guys so much for supporting the Ghana Music Awards.

“This is the only one we have. For me, if I have to work harder 100 times and win what is deserved 100 times, I think it’s in the right way for Ghana music.”

This year’s Industry Mixer featured performances by artistes such asStonebwoy, Adane Best, and others, making it a memorable night.

Stonebwoy clinched his second ‘Artiste of the Year’ award at the 25th TGMA. The event took place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

The awards night, held on June 1, 2024, was a grand affair hosted by Chris Attoh and Naa Ashorkor.

It featured notable performances by King Paluta, Efya, and Kuami Eugene.