MOFA Productions End Euro Soccer Fiesta Series

Moses Foh Amoaning

After eight exciting weeks of pure sportytainment magic, Moses Foh Amoaning (MOFA) Productions will roll out the final edition of the European soccer fiesta series tonight at 8pm on GTV Sports Plus.

The curtain call episode is a spectacular showpiece featuring short but titillating reels on the two young stars of the tournament: Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, the best player: Rodri, the best goalkeeping saves, and the Euro 2024 best 11.

It’s an all Big Brother Foh family affair as John Foh Amoaning interacts with his father in an insightful discussion on the flashy roll call of top class players of African descent who literally lit up the Euro tournament with their Afrocentric brand of football that bristled with panache, power and pace.

As the end credits roll, it is six-year-old Moses Jnr, who picks out the top ten Euro ‘buga’ goals.

The 13 part European soccer fiesta series was sponsored by Ghana Gas, Hisense and Talent Microfinance.

Watch out for the upcoming Africa Soccer Fiesta Series as a prelude to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco in 2025.

