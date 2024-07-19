GTA Urges Hotel Owners To Observe Safety Principles

Akwasi Agyeman, GTA boss

The Western Regional Director of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr. Henry Yeledour, has urged management of hotels to ensure that their facilities are safe for clients.

He said often, the facilities have had water heater electrocution, slippery bathroom floors resulting in clients falling and going into coma and in some cases deaths and, thus, creating a worry for the industry.

Mr. Yeledour was speaking in the wake of the death of Ms. Lois Abena Koranteng, a chemical petroleum engineer who got drowned in a pool at a two-star hotel in Anaji, in the Western Region.

He urged hotel managers to adhere to all rules and regulations and enforce them to the letter.

“We insist that operators ensure safety while users of the facilities must also know that their safety is a personal responsibility,” Mr. Yeledour said.

He also said key indicators and markings were to ensure the safety of clients, especially in swimming pools, and urged swimmers to follow all the markings for safety.

According to him, a visit by his outfit to the hotel indicated that Lois returned from town around 2300 hours to request to swim in the pool supposed to be closed to swimmers at 1900 hours.

Though, the front desk officer, and the security officer who doubled as a lifeguard at the pool offered to assist her, but she insisted to swim around that time, and refused the offer.

Later, at about 0200 hours the following day, the body was seen afloat by the security officer and a report was immediately lodged with the police, who helped to convey Lois to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival. Lois and her manager plus a driver checked in at the hotel on June 7, 2024.

He said his outfit and the police were conducting further investigations into the matter. The body of Lois has since been conveyed to Accra for autopsy and preservation.

