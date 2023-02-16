‘I Have About 800 Unreleased Songs’

Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has disclosed that he has over 800 songs that are yet to be released.

He clarified that many of these were recorded as he was compiling his third studio album, ‘Sarkology’.

The rapper ended up putting 30 songs on the LP, and it has hits like ‘Special Someone’ featuring Burna Boy and the late AKA, ‘Down on One’, ‘Pon D Ting’, ‘Bounce’, and ‘Devil In Me’.

“It was an era where I was recording too much. I knew myself, if I halted that music it will never come out. From that time till now, I still have almost close to 800 songs unreleased,” he told the host Kojo Manuel.

Speaking on YFM, Sarkodie said that the songs are at various stages of completion, some are done, some have a single verse and chorus while others have no chorus.

“At that time, it was just me recording a bunch of songs. And I just had to put them out there, because I record a lot. Now, my pace is a bit slow, but that era was just me trying to put songs out,” he added.

The Ghanaian rapper, who entered the music industry in the early 2000s, is one of the most distinguished rappers in West Africa with over 80 awards and over 150 nominations under his belt.

Among his well-known songs are ‘Adonai’, ‘Anadwo’, ‘You Go Kill’, ‘The Year Of Return’ among others.