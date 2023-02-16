All Set For Heritage Month

Akwasi Agyeman

Citi FM, in partnership with Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the National Film Authority (NFA), and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has officially launched this year’s edition of the annual Heritage Month celebration at the forecourt of Citi TV at Tesano in Accra.

The Heritage Month is being organised by Citi TV and Citi FM to showcase Ghana’s rich culture.

It is organised every year in March to celebrate Ghana’s culture, heritage and to promote tourism. The celebration is marked with a seven-day road trip of Ghana, and on-air series on the history and dynamic cultures of Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of the month-long celebration, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr Akwasi Agyeman, said the country’s tourism industry was boosted after it partnered Citi TV and Citi FM on the Heritage Month celebration in previous years.

“I believe this partnership with Citi TV and Citi FM is a partnership made from heaven… A few years ago, when we joined forces with Citi FM on Heritage Month, we ourselves have seen the evidence of what great partnership can bring to the table… We have seen growth in our tourism numbers – especially when it comes to domestic tourism.

“This time, as we make it Ghana, all the three pillars; Tourism, Investment and Film are going to benefit from this incredible partnership. It is also a partnership that also showcases what we have; the beautiful people of Ghana, our culture, the diversity of the country and the various tourism sites and attractions that we have,” he added.

The CEO of GTA divulged extensively that, “I believe as we go along and celebrate our heritage, we will also bring on board like-minded partners so that we all build the Ghana that we may be proud of.”

He then thanked the management of Citi FM and Citi TV for being part of this “great journey”.

This year’s Heritage Month which is on the theme: “Make it Ghana”, begins on February 27, 2023, and will last through the end of March.

Throughout the month, there will be a circuit of historical and culturally significant activities to highlight the month through food, traditions, music, and fashion, among other things.

Part of the events is the trip of a lifetime – ‘Heritage Caravan’, which helps patrons to discover Ghana in seven fantastic days from March 4 – 11, 2023.

Between March 25-26, 2023, there will be the ‘Back to your Village Food Bazaar’ – a two-day fair displaying indigenous food and beverages.