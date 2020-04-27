I Have Unfinished Business With Kotoko… Agyemang -Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Tough midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has stated that he will return to Asante Kotoko someday to continue from where he left off.

Badu, before leaving the shores of Ghana for Europe over a decade ago, had a loan spell with the Porcupine Warriors from Berekum Arsenals.

At Kotoko, he hit the back of the net two times from 18 games during the 2007/2008 season.

“The two most regrettable aspect of my football career are not representing Asante Kotoko to the highest level, and my failure to win the AFCON trophy with the Black Stars,” he told Asempa FM from his base in Italy.

The 29 year-old, a key member of the FIFA U-20 World Cup winning side, pointed out that his love for the Kumasi-based club, hence his decision to end his career with Kotoko.

“I have unfinished business with Asante Kotoko and I know I will one day come back to the club either in a coaching capacity or managerial role; I really love the club,” he said.

He has expressed gross regret about his failure to win any silverware with the Black Stars.

Badu is currently a loanee at Italian side Hellas Verona from Udinese last summer.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum