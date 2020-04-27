NUGS Lauds Nana On Covid-19 Leadership

Leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has commended the effort of President Akufo-Addo and his government in handling the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.

The NUGS believes that the government has done exceptionally well with the implementation of the various measures to curb the spread of the virus.

At a meeting with the President at the Jubilee House on Friday, the President of the Union, Isaac Jay Hyde, said they were impressed with the manner in which the President exercised proper discretion and authority in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The student movement has closely monitored and learnt a lot from your passion and temerity to rid the nation and Africa of this coronavirus; the student union wishes to commend your efforts, Mr. President, for your bold, decisive and extraordinary leadership in this difficult times. We are even more proud to associate with your government because within just three years of your leadership, you have become an African and a global icon,” he told the President.

He said, “Your children both home and abroad say they extend warm greetings to your exceptional leadership. They have also asked myself and my hard working executives, tertiary and national student leaders, drawn from all unions across the country to smear more power to your leadership elbow.”

President Akufo-Addo said his government was very much aware of the adverse impact that the current Covid-19 restrictions were having on students.

That, he indicated, was the reason why he thought it wise to call for the meeting to discuss ways through which the burden imposed on them could be mitigated.

“I want you to have the opportunity to tell me what your own preoccupations are, and we will do that out of the glare of the media,” he said.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent