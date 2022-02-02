I Invite You To Fight Unfair Treatment, Pope Francis Tells Nuns, ‘Consecrated Women’

Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has encouraged nuns and consecrated women in the church to fight if they have to and resist all forms of oppression, even from the men of the church.

Pope Francis said this on Tuesday in a video on his official Twitter handle, where he declared that the month of February 2022 will be dedicated to “pray in a special way for religious sisters and consecrated women.”

He said, “I encourage all consecrated women to discern and choose what is best for their mission in the face of the world’s challenges that we are experiencing.”

The Pope hammered on the need for these women to keep working on human trafficking issues.

On unfair treatment, he said, “I invite them to fight when in some cases they are treated unfairly even within the church. When they serve so much they are reduced to servitude -at times by men of the church.”

“Do not be discouraged. May you keep making God’s goodness known,” he concluded.