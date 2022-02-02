Nana Defends E-Levy

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has justified his government’s decision to introduce the electronic levy (e-levy) tax.

The proposal of the levy by the government has generated hew and cry across the country, with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) leading the charge amidst attempts to force Ghana’s hang parliament to reject it.

But at a meeting with the chiefs and elders of Dzodze Traditional Area in the Volta region Tuesday evening, the President said “it is not going to be possible for us in Ghana to continue forever to be dependent on foreign grants and foreign loans to keep our economy going” and that “we ourselves would have to find the money for our development.”

According to him, government in order to keep the country going [as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic] had to incur additional expenditure such as the free water, the free electricity, and the provision of free food.

“These were unavoidable expenses that the government has to make. The fiscal impact was very considerable and these are the efforts we are now making which is being resisted by the opposition to try and close the gab” President Akufo-Addo said, the reason said, “it has become necessary for us to look within for our sustainability and not to depend on aid.”

“That is the reason why it has become necessary for us to introduce these measures like this famous tax [E-Levy] which has caused so much unnecessary, in my view, disputation”, he insisted.

That notwithstanding, the President indicated that he and his administration will continue to fight for the development of the nation.

“I am determined to persevere to make sure that we find the means to address” our issues as a country”, was how he put it.

Togbui Dey III, Chief of Dzodze Traditional area, who led the delegation for the visit made a number of request including the building of a market in the Dzodze traditionalarea, the expansion of Dzodze water system, among others.

President Akufo-Addo assured the delegation that their requests will be given all the attention it deserves by the relevant State institutions.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent