I like Shatta Wale Because He Is Real – Mike Ezuronye

Mike Ezuronye

Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuronye has expressed his admiration for the Ghana’s Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, popularly known as Shatta Wale.

He noted that the controversial musician earned his love because he is real and true to life.

“I like Shatta Wale because he is real, I like him because he’s true to life,” he says.

Speaking in an interview with Angel TV, the Nigerian movie producer also revealed his admiration for the Ghanaian songstress Becca.

According to him, Becca is influencing people with her music world wide and not only in Ghana.

“I like Becca because she tries as much as possible to take her music out of her comfort zone which is Ghana,” he said.

Watch the video below,

https://web.facebook.com/smtvghana/videos/624751781441792/