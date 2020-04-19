Public To View YouTube Star, Stave Cash Body On April 23

Come April 23, 2020, there will be a public viewing of the mortal remains of YouTube star, Steve Cash.

His wife, Celia Decosta Cash, made this known in a post on Facebook Saturday, April 18.

According to her, “My husband, Steve Cash’s viewing will be at 415 12th Ave S. from 5pm-7pm at the Nampa Funeral Home on April 23, 2020.”

She says “Due to the virus we can only allow 10 people at a time to pay their respects, but if anyone wants to pay your respects to the man who not only changed my life but so many other people’s lives, you can.”

“Thank you to everyone who has showed our family the endless amount of love.”

Steve Cash was a highly popular YouTube star, Steve Cash.

He reportedly committed suicide.

Cash, known to his about 770 million viewers as the guy behind the “Talking Kitty Cat” videos on YouTube, according to reports in the US, killed himself with a gun.

Reports say he died on Thursday, morning April 16, from a self-inflicted bullet wound.

Celia DeCosta Cash, had in an earlier Facebook post seen by African Entertainment, says, “I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything. It hurts me to share this.”

Steve and his wife

She added “Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain.”

Steve is believed to have suffered from mental health.

In September 2019, one of his followers replied to one of his posts saying, “You’ve been so active on social media lately that at first I thought you were hacked.”

He responded “Nah, just bipolar. I’m on a manic up right now. When I go back into depression I’ll vacate everything.”

He started his sketch comedy series (think “Garfield”) on YouTube in November 2007.

He voiced every episode in which he talks to his cats as if they were humans.

The short but popular videos drew tons of fans … with 2.43 million subscribers.