Ronaldo Tours Boyhood Club, CD Nacional

Portuguese and Juventus soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has paid a visit to his boyhood club, CD Nacional.

He went on the tour with his family.

They visited the museum of the Portuguese Club.

Ronaldo spent two years of his early life in football at the club.

He was at CD Nacional before moving to

Sporting Lisbon at the age of 12.

He sighed Nacional’s visitors book during the visit.

In a statement on its website, Nacional says

“A remarkable visit from the best in the world.”

Ronaldo took to Instagram to share photos of himself from the museum

He captioned the photos: “It’s always good to come back home.”

“You are always welcome in your home,” came the reply from Nacional.”