Kcee Is Expecting Baby Number 3

Nigerian singer, Kcee, a father of two is expecting his third child with wife, Ijeoma Okonkwo.

Unlike most celebrity marriages, the family of Kcee has over the years been kept away from social media’s glaring eyes.

However, the singer is taking a break from keeping his family private as he turns a year older. To celebrate his birthday, the singer shared adorable photos of his family alongside beautiful words to his wife of 10 years, Ijeoma Okonkwo.

While the celebrity singer made no mention of their bundle of joy on the way, his wife shared a goofy photo of her baby bump.

Kcee shared: To the woman of my dreams, the Love of my life! The mother of my children!! I love you! Thank you for always standing with me. You aren’t just the woman of my dreams, you help me build my dreams!! Your arms are my comfort!

You are my motivator, My chief financial officer, my best friend, my adviser and many more! Thank you for everything you do!

Ijeoma Okonkwo. Credit: Instagram