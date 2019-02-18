‘I Lost Confidence Under Mourinho’

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez has said he lost confidence under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United because of the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager’s methods.

Sanchez, signed by Mourinho from Arsenal in January 2018, is a doubt for Monday’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (live on ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. ET) after being injured in a collision with an assistant referee during last week’s 2-0 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Barcelona forward’s injury problem is the latest setback to befall him at Old Trafford with fitness issues and loss of form seeing him score just five goals in 37 appearances for United.

Sanchez also fell out of favour with Mourinho prior to the Portuguese’s sacking as manager in December and, while describing him as one of the best coaches in the world, the player has said that life became difficult during the final months of his reign.

“Mourinho is one of the best coaches in the world, in the way that he coaches, how he studies videos, the way he goes about things,” Sanchez told the BBC. “But within the group, there was that feeling that you were in the team, then out.

“Sometimes I didn’t play, then I did, then I didn’t and as a player you lose confidence.”