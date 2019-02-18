Ozil Ready To Frustrate Arsenal

Ozil

Mesut Ozil is ready to complicate Arsenal’s plan to offload him by refusing to leave on loan.

The Gunners are under significant financial pressure to move Ozil this summer with the German’s mammoth £350,000-per-week deal proving a crippling burden on the club.

The fact Ozil remained in London when his team-mates were suffering humiliation to BATE Borisov on Thursday night amplifies the huge problem Arsenal are facing regarding their top earner.

Work on trying to find Ozil a club has already started but Arsenal have encountered great difficulty in attracting suitors due to the World Cup winner’s huge salary.

Clubs, understandably, are unwilling to take on Ozil’s £18million per-season wages, as well as pay a substantial transfer fee for the attacker.

Loaning Ozil whilst continuing to pay a percentage of his wage is an option Arsenal want to explore in their attempts to shift the former Real Madrid star.

However, Sportsmail understands Ozil does not want to leave the Emirates Stadium on a temporary basis and will push for a permanent switch if he is to leave at all this summer.

Indeed, Ozil is understood to have rebuffed efforts from Paris Saint Germain to take him on loan in January.

The World Cup winner is unwilling to sing to the club’s tune this summer and if he is to leave, he wants to do so on his terms. Ozil is settled in London and his preferred scenario is to play regularly for Arsenal.

However, Unai Emery has made clear to the Arsenal board he does not see a place for Ozil in his long term vision for the club.