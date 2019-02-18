NAPO Gives Manhyia South 3 Astro Turfs

The first Astro turf project at Abbey’s Park almost completed

PLANS ARE far advanced for the construction of three modern Astro turf pitches at Manhyia South Constituency, in Kumasi.

This follows the intervention of the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’.

The lawmaker wants his constituency, which has produced football stars for the country in the past, to continue churning out stars.

Already, construction works at Abbey’s Park, a grassless park that is being upgraded into a modern facility, is nearing completion.

Speaking at a public function at Abbey’s Park on Friday, Napo assured that the Abbey’s Park project would be completed soon.

He also announced that plans are in the pipeline for the construction of a similar Astro turf facility at Potia, which is also located in the constituency.

Napo said he is planning to construct another Astro turf at Dichemso for the benefit of the people in that area of the constituency.

The Manhyia South MP stated that he has a vision of providing sporting facilities in the constituency to help produce sports stars for Ghana.

Napo announced that the Abbey’s Park project also boasts of an outdoor gym, which the people can use to exercise their bodies.

Meanwhile, some of the residents of the constituency have showered tons of praises on Napo for being a development-oriented leader.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi