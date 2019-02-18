Tafo Ready For Prez Putter

Kofi Amoabeng

The Tafo Golf Course, New Tafo in the Eastern Region, is ready for this Saturday’s President’s Putter, this writer can confirm.

Golfers across the country are expected to battle for supremacy in the 18-hole event, put together in honour of Prince Kofi Amoabeng, president of the Club.

According to the organizers, first tee off is at 7am, while the last tee off is at 10 am.

A special dinner and dance ceremony is expected to crown the competition.

The competition is being sponsored by Omni Fert.

Mr Smyly Bannerman, one of the organizers said “The club is set for Saturday’s event. Reports from the Club indicated that signing ins are encouraging, we are hoping to deliver a great competition.”

In like manner, the club president, Amoabeng stressed “…It is the usual annual February Super Golf weekend at Tafo. We have rolled out plans to ensure golfers leave the course satisfied in all aspects-entertainment, networking and above all burn some calories.”

Entry fee is a cool 50 Cedis.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum