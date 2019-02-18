Herbert For Africa Rugby Top Post

Herbert Mensah

Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby, has been nominated by the Board of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) for the position of President of the World Rugby continental body, Rugby Africa.

Rugby Africa will be electing a new EXCO at an Annual General Meeting in Marrakech, Morocco on March 2, this year.

Mensah spoke about the nomination and about Rugby in Africa after the nomination was submitted.

The Rugby boss and his administration took over the rein of Ghana Rugby in June 2014 and in fewer than four years steered the Union that was sitting with “nothing” after eleven years since its establishment in 2003, to achieve some remarkable feats.

He introduced a professional online and decentralised Rugby Management System, scrumIT, that has revolutionised the administrative running of rugby in Ghana.

Also, he introduced an online financial accounting system and can boast of the ONLY sports Association that have produced Audited financial statements since 2015.

He resuscitated Women in Rugby in Ghana and built a team that will take part in this year’s Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens Cup as well as in the yet to be announced Women’s Fifteens Tournament, among other achievements.

Herbert was also elected to the Board of the Ghana Rugby Olympic Committee because of his achievements with Ghana Rugby but also because he is deemed to be the person who revolutionised sports administration in Ghana during his tenure as Chairman of the famous Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC when he was appointed by the King of the Asantes.

His biggest mission will be to resolve the most important strategic stumbling block, namely sustainable funding, to ensure that the situation that Rugby Africa finds itself in does not continue into the future.

In his words, “It will definitely not be business as usual…”