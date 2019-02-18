Ramos Sees Red In Real Loss

Ramos was sent off when he appeared to catch a Girona player in the face with a bicycle kick

Sergio Ramos earned the 25th red card of his Real Madrid career during the 2-1 La Liga defeat against Girona, but he will not miss the upcoming Clasico clashes against Barcelona.

Ramos was sent off for two bookings, the first of which was earned in the 64th minute when he gave away a penalty after handling an Aleix Garcia shot.

The second came in the closing moments. A high boot from Ramos deep inside the Girona penalty area brought a second yellow and his 20th dismissal in La Liga for Madrid, and 25th in all competitions.

Ramos will receive a one-match ban, which will be served in the La Liga game away to Levante on Feb. 24 and leave him free to play in the back-to-back Bernabeu Clasicos in the Copa del Rey on Feb. 27 and La Liga on March 2.