I Married My Wife Because Of Money – Kalybos

Kalybos and wife

Actor Kalybos offered a surprising response to questions about his marriage and past relationship on a recent episode of the Girls Aloud podcast.

In an excerpt from the upcoming episode, Kalybos was asked why he ended his five-year relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Frimpongmaa, and chose to marry someone else.

The question was direct: “Before you got married, you had a girlfriend for five years, Frimpongmaa, so why didn’t you marry her?”

In response, Kalybos explained that longevity in a relationship doesn’t always mean it’s the right fit for marriage.

“Being in a relationship for a longer period doesn’t mean you have to settle with the person no matter what,” he said. “When you assess yourself and something is not going the way you want, then…”

When the panelist probed further, asking if things simply weren’t going the way he wanted with Frimpongmaa, Kalybos confirmed, “No, it wasn’t.”

The conversation then shifted to his current marriage, with one panelist asking pointedly if he married his wife because of her financial status or her background as someone from the diaspora. “Did you marry your wife because she’s from the diaspora, or because she has money?” she asked.

With a hint of sarcasm, Kalybos replied, “Yeah, because she has money. She’s a rich woman.” His response, while humorous, left the panelists momentarily silent as they interpreted his tone.

Kalybos recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary, marking the milestone with a heartfelt post on social media.

He and his wife, who wed on November 10, 2023, appear to share a close and supportive bond, despite his humorous response sparking fresh speculation about his choice of life partner.